Johnnie “Darell” Biddle
1949-2023
Johnnie “Darell” Biddle passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Darell was born June 23, 1949, to Rev. John and Bessie Biddle at the farm in Lacona, Iowa. He graduated from Worth County R-1 High School in Grant City, Missouri in 1967 and completed his business degree through the National Railroad School in Atlanta, Georgia. On June 6, 1969, Darell married Brenda Richards of Grant City, with whom he created a family and 54 years of memories. Shortly after marrying Brenda, Darell enlisted into military service and joined the United States Army. His service began with a one-year tour in Vietnam, where he rose to the rank of Sergeant and was awarded The Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Achievement in Ground Operations Against Hostile Forces in April of 1971. Darell completed his military service at the Sacramento Army Depot in Sacramento, California in 1973.
Darell began his professional career in July 1973, when he began his employment as a store manager at PM Place’s Retail stores. Darell set up and managed retail stores for Place’s for a total of 27 years. The longest management postings included nine years in Corning, IA from 1975-1984, during which time both children were born, Melissa in 1979 and Brian in 1984. Darell’s longest management posting was in Greenfield, Iowa shortly after his son Brian was born, from 1984-2000. Darell served several years as the Chairman of the Board for Place’s before he resigned from the company in 2000.
Following his resignation from Place’s, Darell dabbled in entrepreneurship and semi-retirement, before ultimately returning to the workforce full-time at Variety Retail Distributors in Harlan, Iowa. Darell worked for Variety from 2002-2015 until committing to full retirement. During retirement, he spent many hours remodeling the house in Greenfield, exercising, and methodically labeling and organizing every item in the house that might, one day, be useful. Above all else, Darell prioritized family, and enjoyed taking family trips with his wife Brenda, daughter Melissa, son Brian, daughter-in-law Kate, and grandson Logan. Darell also tried his hand at part-time meteorology, charting weather patterns for the local areas and sharing them with anyone willing to listen…
Darell was a very kind and compassionate person that would go to great lengths, even to his own detriment, to help someone in need. Darell was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son - he loved immensely, and he is truly missed.
Darell is survived by: wife Brenda; children Melissa and Brian; grandson Logan; daughter-in-law Kate; mother Bessie Biddle; brothers Roger Biddle, Gary Biddle, and Keith Biddle; brother-in-law Ron Richards (Rhonda); sisters-in-law Janell Smith (Dean) and Barb Manion (Mark); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Rev. John Biddle, mother and father-in-law Marynell and Dallas Richards, and brother-in-law Brian Dallas Richards.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, with open community viewing from 12-7 p.m. on Wednesday June 7, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, 200 S Front Street, Grant City, MO 64456. Memorial service in Greenfield, Iowa to follow, date and location to be determined.