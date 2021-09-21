John William Alford
1949-2021
John William Alford, 72 of Maryville, Missouri formerly of Barnard, Missouri passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Village Care Center.
John was born on March 7, 1949 in Barnard, Missouri to Edward and Roena (Lawson) Alford. He graduated from Barnard High School. He worked as a farmhand and Barnard Elevator and was a lifetime member of the Barnard Bar.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Harold Alford and sister, Mary Ruse.
Survivors include his niece, Michele Ruse, Spartanberg, South Carolina and two brothers, Tom Alford, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Donald Alford, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Graveside services 3pm Thursday, September 23rd at the American Legion Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation held.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com