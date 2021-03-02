John Schulte
1925-2021
John Schulte, 95, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center.
John was born on October 31, 1925, in Maryville, to Roy and Clara (Stiens) Schulte.
He was a lifelong farmer who was born and raised on the family Century Farm, southeast of Maryville.
John attended Douglas Rural School, and Horace Mann High School, Maryville.
He was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville
On May 11, 1948, at the Basilica of Immaculate Conception Abbey Church, Conception, Missouri, John was united in marriage to Catherine Irene Miller. She survives of the home.
His survivors include his wife, Irene, of the home. His three sons: John F. (Sandra) Schulte, and Ed Schulte, both of Maryville, Missouri, and Ben (Tina) Schulte, Ravenwood, Missouri; his sister, Pat (Ed) Cook, Carleton, Michigan; brother-in-law: Tom Townsend, Maryville, Missouri; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren, and one step grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Bob and wife Charlene Schulte; his three sisters: Betty and husband Charles Taylor, Nancy Townsend, and Mary and husband George Strah, and by his step great grandchild.
Mr. Schulte has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Private Family Memorial Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.
The Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri.