John Richard McClurg, age 70, Maryville, Missouri died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.
John was born May 17, 1952, in Maryville, the son of the late Ivan and Ruth (King) McClurg.
John was a graduate of North Nodaway High School, Hopkins, Missouri.
John was united in marriage to Linda (Taylor) McClurg, March 31, 1982.
John retired from Embarq the local phone company where he had worked for many years.
He was a member of the Hopkins Christian Church.
John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Cleo, Dale and Tom McClurg, sister Karen Tiemeyer and his father-in-law Carl Taylor.
His survivors include wife Linda of the home, daughters Tabrey (Keith) Kimbrough, Kera (Dino) Galanakis, Brandy (James) Ross, son Jerry (Melissa) McClurg, Grandchildren Abagail and Noah McClurg, Kendall and Kyler Kimbrough, Kennedy, John, and Arenna Galanakis, Diamond, Shado, Jocelyn and Jadyn Ross, Sister Etta Mae (Fritz) Mutti, Brother-in-laws Paul Tiemeyer, Steven, Rodney, Calvin and Carl Taylor Jr., sisters-in-law Jaunita Rauch, Carla Carpenter and Brenda Treece, nieces, nephews, and a host of other friends and loved ones.
Per his wishes Mr. McClurg body has been cremated under the care of Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, Missouri. Memorial services will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the church. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, Missouri.
Memorial: John McClurg Memorial Fund.
Arrangements: andrewshannfuneralhome.com