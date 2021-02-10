John R. Qualls
1950-2021
John Richard Qualls, 71, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Saunders Group Home.
John was born on February 2, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri to Pershing and Margaret (Watson) Qualls. John has lived in several cities over the years, Albany, Burlington Junction and finally Maryville. He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
John participated in wheel chairs sports through Special Olympics for many years. He enjoyed track & field, basketball and bowling. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs. He loved to help others or just enjoyed a good visit. He had a contagious smile for those he met and loved making new friends. He was very close to those he had lived with over the years, including staff that worked with him. Many consider him family, extended uncle, or adopted brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Virginia Lucille Goff.
He is survived by three sisters, one brother, numerous nieces and nephews and the Saunders Group Home family.
Mr. Qualls has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday, February 13 at the Price Funeral Home.
