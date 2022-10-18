John Paul Jones
1936-2022
John Paul Jones was born March 17, 1936, east of Denver, Missouri. His parents were Clifford and Merle Stanton Jones. John went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ October 17, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
John married the love of his life, Carolyn McNeese Jones, April 16, 1976, at Ravenwood, Missouri. They have been married 46 years. John had one stepdaughter, Carey Gail Smith, (Kyle) and one step-granddaughter, Kaley Gail Smith, Brookfield, Missouri. Papa John was very proud of his two girls. He loved them, and they loved him back.
John graduated from Grant City High School in 1954. He worked at MFA in Grant City until his father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. John then quit his job and returned home to take over the farming. He took care of the farm and handled his parents concerns for many years, including making the last payment owed on the farm. He also served in the National Guard. He was a part-time OATS bus driver for 12 years and was well liked by those who rode the bus. In 1997, he was appointed by Governor Mel Carnahan to fill the position of County Clerk in Worth County. He served in that office for eight years and continued to farm part-time.
John accepted the Lord at an early age when he joined the Prarie Chapel United Brethren Church. Later, he and his mother joined the Worth Methodist Church. On August 30, 1987, John was baptized and joined the First Christian Church in Grant City, Missouri. He served as an elder, and taught an adult Sunday school class for many years. He enjoyed reading and studying God’s Word. His life reflected that he was a man who believed in and followed God’s word.
John was on the board of directors at the local MFA in Grant City. He served on the Extension Council for Worth County and on the area board for Community Services. He was on the board and was the treasurer for the Prarie Chapel Cemetery for many years. John also served on the board of directors for Mission Possible.
John was a loving family man who tried to live his life for the Lord in the best way he knew how. He was a good example for both his daughter and granddaughter. He was kind to everyone. He was thought of as a favorite uncle and looked up to by his nieces and nephews.
John was naturally musically gifted. He played the bass guitar with a local band made up of George Dewey Gilland, Everett Rickabaugh, Junior Bell, and John Paul. They played for many local events. Later, John also played and sang with Bud Wilson’s band. John was a good singer and could harmonize well. He taught himself to sing The Auctioneer song and was very good at it. The problem he always said was finding musicians who could actually play it like it should be played.
Later in life, he taught himself to play the piano by ear. He loved playing the piano and always said that it was on a par with eating as far as he was concerned. He felt it was a God-given talent, one that he should not neglect for fear that he might lose it. He could also do a number of voice imitations in his younger days and entertained his family with these on occasion.
John is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of the home, his stepdaughter, Carey (Kyle) and step-granddaughter, Kaley, one brother, James Jones (Judy), of Bellevue, Washington; one brother-in-law, Bob McNeese (Jayne) of Northglenn, Colorado, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Merilee Knapp Parker, Redding, Iowa, sister, Doris McMichael, of Kansas City, Missouri, and brother-in-law, Ronnie McNeese (Judy), Grant City, Missouri. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends who knew and loved him.
Memorial services: 11 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the First Christian Church, Grant City where the family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the services.
Inurnment: Miller Cemetery, Denver, Missouri
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations be made to the Senior Center in Grant City. John always enjoyed visiting the Senior Center in Grant City. He liked meeting new people and renewing old friendships.