John Murray Noellsch
1938-2023
Maj. John Murray Noellsch U.S. Army Reserve Ret., 84, Skidmore, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023.
He was born February 15, 1938 in Oregon, Missouri to Nelson and Charmion (Murray) Noellsch.
John married Beverly Danner on January 19, 1978. She survives of the home.
He had worked as a teacher at Maryville High School, and later sold farm machinery for Lely Southwest.
John was a member of the Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville, Missouri and Gideons International. He also was a lifetime member of the NRA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Norton (Bill); and brother, Joseph Noellsch (Elizabeth).
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Beverly; children, Paul Noellsch (Sara), Joella Grossoehme (Aaron), and Roy Noellsch (Kristen); eight grandchildren, Jaime, Joel, Clara, Josiah, Isabel, Grace, Gabriel and Noah; brother, Bob Noellsch (Jane); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 14, Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, Missouri. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.