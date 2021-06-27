John M. Whaley
1934 – 2021
Cameron, MO- John Matthew Whaley, 86, of Cameron, passed away June 25, 2021. John was born September 17, 1934 to Gerald D. and Myrtle A. (Hahn) Whaley in Maryville, Missouri.
John was a 1952 graduate of Maryville High School. He married Sylvia B. Jansen, April 20, 1958 in Kansas City, MO.
John was a US Army veteran and worked as a warehouseman for Hallmark Cards. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Cameron.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Howard, Gerald Jr., David; 3 sisters Ecile Porter, Marguerite Beatrez, Esther Meade.
John is survived by his wife Sylvia of the home; 2 daughters Debbie Bernal, Cameron, Karen (Don) Feighert, Cameron; 3 grandchildren, Shayna (Tyler) Hullinger, Cameron, Amanda Torres, Liberty, MO, Luke (Jennifer) Feighert, Harrison, AR; great grandchildren Shayla Hullinger, Mareina Harris, Alex Harris, Ben Jones, Colton Simpson, Corbin Simpson, Easton Feighert; sister, Dorothy Rich, Olathe, KS.
Memorials may be made to Noah’s Ark Preschool or the Cameron Food Pantry.
Services will be 1:00 PM, Monday June 28, 2021 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Cameron, MO. Visitation 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday June 27, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial Graceland Cemetery, Cameron.
