John Fredrick “Fred” Schieber
1928-2022
John Fredrick “Fred” Schieber, 93, of Ravenwood, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his home.
Fred was born on July 17, 1928 in Conception, Missouri to Lawrence and Eleanor (Lager) Schieber. He attended school in Conception, Missouri and served stateside during the Korean War with the United States Army.
He spent his life raising livestock and was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Fred was a proud member of Levi’s & Laces Square Dance Club and enjoyed spending many hours at the Sale Barn trading stories with friends.
He married Doris M. Rogers on April 30, 1953 in Maryville, Missouri. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2021. He was also preceded by his parents, daughter, Eleanor Cottrell, granddaughter, Jessica Schieber, great-grandson, Hayden Niendick, sister, Beatrice Rogers and brother, Edward Schieber.
He is survived by his children, David Schieber, Linda Berry, Kevin (Rosemary) Schieber, Teresa (Patrick) Maline, Deanne Cordell and Sheila (Daniel) Kizer; 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; his brothers and sisters, Lawrence “Butch” Schieber, Agnes Welliver, Martin Schieber, Andy Schieber, Martha Copley, Sr. Monica Schieber and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville. Rosary 1 p.m. Sunday, February 6 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 3 p.m. The family suggests memorials to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.