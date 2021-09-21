John Byron Busby
1945-2021
Former Maryville resident John Byron Busby, 76, Blue Springs, Missouri., died Sept. 15, 2021, at a medical center in Independence, Missouri.
Born May 8, 1945, to Byron and Neri (Robertson) Busby, he and his fraternal twin brother Jim were separated by two full days. With their two sisters, they grew up on a farm near what was Pumpkin Center, Missouri, and were 1963 graduates of South Nodaway High School, Barnard, Missouri. John briefly attended Northwest Missouri State University.
He and Kenda LaMaster were married September 8, 1968, at the Barnard Christian Church. They lived in Maryville, while he worked at Green Hills supermarket and HyVee bakery. The family moved to Savannah, Missouri, where he was a school custodian and became a Realtor. After another 20 years in custodial service for public schools in Liberty, Missouri, and Blue Springs, he retired in 2007.
Remembered for his goofy spirit and memorable turns-of-phrase, John was “a talker,” a storyteller and a jokester. He loved 1960s pop music, could sing falsetto and amassed hundreds of records in his teens. Fishing was a lifelong hobby. He also enjoyed coin collecting, jigsaw puzzles, hunting and card games, particularly bridge.
His parents and his twin preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, daughters Tammy Shippy and Tonya Busby (partner John Tobiason), and grandchildren Libby and Gunnar Shippy, all of Blue Springs; sisters Beverly Elmore, Maryville, and Gerre Murphy, Lenexa, Kansas; nieces, a nephew and other relatives.
A graveside service was held September 18 at Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, Missouri, with arrangements by Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs.