JoAnn Rogers
1952-2021
JoAnn Rogers, 69, of Clarinda, Iowa passed away, Sunday, April 4, 2021.
She was born on January 7, 1952 in St Joseph, Missouri.
She worked 15 years in Creston, Iowa for Wellman Dynamics and 18 years as a Correctional Officer at the Clarinda, Iowa Correctional Facility.
JoAnn’s happiest times were when she was breeding and showing her horses. She was a proud and amazing horse woman, showing and raising Quarter and Appaloosa horses 40 plus years. First showing and breeding Quarter horses in the 80s and 90s plus placing first and second places in Iowa and Nebraska State Championships. She started showing and raising Appaloosa horses in 1995 until her passing.
The proudest day of JoAnn’s life was winning 2001 World Championship Appaloosa Show held in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas and many more championship wins in Iowa and Nebraska followed.
JoAnn’s second passion was dancing. A fantastic dancer with a contagious smile. She will be missed by all her friends at the dances. She was loved by many.
Preceded in death by parents, James and Hilda Darst and her brother Richard King.
Survived by her significant other, Butch Moore, Clarinda, Iowa, daughter, Misty Darst of Orient, Iowa; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Sister, Shannon Sampson, St. Joseph, Missouri, brother Bob (Vivian) King of St. Joseph. And dearest friend, Kay Myers of Cherokee Village, Arkansas. And a family of close loving friends who will miss her loss terribly.
Memorials to help with final expenses in Memory of Joann Rogers, PCSB Bank in Clarinda, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life will be announced later and all friends and family will be invited.