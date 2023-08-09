Joann “Jo” Inman
1938-2023
Joann “Jo” Inman, 85, of Barnard, Missouri passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023 at the Community Hospital in Fairfax, Missouri.
Jo was born on July 17, 1938 in Seymour, Iowa to C.S. and Edna (Litsy) Darrah. She was a graduate of Graham High School. She had worked for the City of Maryville in the Water Department and had been a waitress at the 5 Mile Cafe in Maryville. She loved to dance, square dancing and waltz.
She married L. Lavern Inman on October 7, 1957 in Maitland, Missouri. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include their two daughters, Robin (Dan) McKinty, Lincoln, Nebraska and Susan (Rodney) Damewood, Skidmore, Missouri; two grandson, James and Jacob Damewood; sister, Jane Ellison, St. Joseph, Missouri and numerous nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Susie Sager.
Funeral Services 2 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com