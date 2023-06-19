JoAnn (Grasty) Brown
1931-2023
JoAnn (Grasty) Brown 92, of Maryville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at OakRidge of Plattsburg, Plattsburg, Missouri with her granddaughter at her side.
JoAnn was born January 8, 1931, in Holt County, Missouri, to Adam and Annie (Pilkington) Havet, and was a former resident of that area before moving to Maryville in 1957. She attended Burr Oak Elementary School and Forest City High School.
In 1945, JoAnn was united in marriage to Clinton H. Grasty. To this union four children were born. JoAnn later divorced and in 1974 was united in marriage to Robert J. Brown until his passing in 2007.
JoAnn and Bob owned and operated Bob’s Janitorial Service in Maryville. They served Eveready Battery Company for 17 years before their retirement. Both took great pride in their work and enjoyed the people they met, and the time spent with Eveready.
JoAnn was a “daddy’s girl” and visited her parent’s house most Sundays. She was often joined by some of her children and grandchildren. She loved a good cup of coffee, her dogs BJ and Izzy and a drive to the Missouri Century Family farm in Holt County. She also loved dancing, listening to music, gardening, cooking, fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends.
JoAnn was not one to sit still and found a love for travel in her retirement. She and Bob went camping in several states and visited Branson multiple times. She took her first plane ride to California with both her daughters to visit family and to see the ocean. In 2011, she traveled out-of-the country for the first time. She would not sit in her beach chair and enjoy the ocean. She said she was in Mexico and wanted to be taken on a day trip every single day even though she was 82!
Even in the throes of Alzheimer’s when JoAnn rarely spoke, she would sit on her couch or patio and listen to her favorite hymns and old country music for hours. She would tap her foot, clap her hands and grin from ear to ear. She laughed out loud if you would dance for her, sing off key or get the words wrong. JoAnn enjoyed the company of others and remained kind and appreciative until the very end.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, her youngest child, Albert Grasty, St. Joseph, Missouri, her brother Kenneth Havet, Salina, Kansas and her grandson, Clayton Myers.
She is survived by three of her children, Sharon (Frank) Leslie, Savannah, Missouri, Gary (Linda) Grasty, Maryville, and Shirley (Alan) Carver, Smithville, Missouri, daughter-in-law Willa (Albert) Grasty, St. Joseph. She is also survived by two stepdaughters, Janet Myers, Kansas City, Missouri and Marcia (Mike) Jordan, Maryville, 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, sister, Wanita (Harlan) Hicks, Kansas City, Missouri, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at the Bram Funeral Home, 206 E South Hills Dr, Maryville, Mo. Following the services, the final resting place will be at 4:00 p.m. in the Union Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri.
Memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or New Nodaway Humane Society.