Joan Powers
1933-2022
Joan Powers, 89, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Joan was born on February 2, 1933 to Paul Harold and Lottie” Irene” (Foster) Powers in Higginsville, Missouri. She was a 1951 graduate of Odessa High School and attended NWMSU and received a Master of Science in Education in 1976.
She married Harold Ashbaugh on July 30, 1952 in Hardin, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents and Harold Ashbaugh and sister, Betty Lynn Lloyd.
Survivors include her children, Carl (Diane) Ashbaugh, Maryville, Missouri, Raymond Ashbaugh, Burlington Jct., Missouri, Lori Ashbaugh (Phillip McGinley, Jr.), Maryville, Missouri; two grandchildren, Cory (Tammy) Ashbaugh and their chhildren, Sydney and Abby Sipes, Oregon, Missouri and Callie Ashbaugh, Anchorage, Alaska and her step brother, Ben Whited Higginsville, Missouri and a nephew and nieces.
Mrs. Powers has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or services held. Memorials can be made in care of the Alzheimer’s Association.