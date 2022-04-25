Joan Ann Westcott
1944-2022
Joan Ann Westcott, 77, Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Joan was born at home in Shushan, New York to Lester and Alice (Pinkerton) MacMurray. She was preceded in death by both her parents, two brothers, John MacMurray and Robert MacMurray, as well as two nephews that she loved like sons, Paul MacMurray and Raymond Hanson.
She is survived in death by her children, daughter Tambry Westcott, adopted daughter Tamora Finnell, her son Jeffrey Westcott. Ten grandchildren, Angelina Lebow, Austin Wray, Cassandra Lebow, Shanobi Finnell, William Lebow, Damion Westcott, BillieGene Vanpelt, Shamora Finnell, Alic Westcott, Sophia Finnell. Her brother Lester MacMurray, and her two sisters Sharan Bolster and Rita Hanson. Seven nieces and nephews, Judy Anderson, Sherry Preece, Marybeth Jenkins, Shawn MacMurray, Carl Hanson, Ruth Jones, Sara LaFountain. So many great and great-great nieces and nephews that I would need an entire newspaper page to list them all.
It is going to be impossible to fit such a rich and full life as Joan had, or to describe how amazing, caring, and loving of a woman Joan was in just one paragraph. For Joan first and foremost family was everything, she loved everyone as if they were her own, if anyone needed her she would be there no questions asked. She was a high school graduate of a one room schoolhouse in Shushan, New York, worked as a seamstress for Sears, security guard, Headstart teacher, she raised, trained, and showed Arabian horses, winning several ribbons and trophies, she would fly small planes and build houses and still found the time to be an amazing mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, friend. She was active in church and believed God is always with us no matter where we are.
Due to Joan’s wishes the family has decided not to have a visitation or funeral, but will have a memorial service at a later date.