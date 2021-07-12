Jo Ellen Wilson
1930-2021
Jo Ellen Wilson was born in Maryville, Missouri on July 22, 1930 and passed away at age 90 in Louisville, Colorado on Saturday May 15, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents of Maryville, Lon and Rowena Wilson. Jo Ellen was loved by many relatives, in the Hull, Wilson and Hanna families, including Eugenia Hull Hanna and the Edward Hanna family, Mary Ellen Hanna White, Sharon White Gartin and Steve White, Charles, Curtis, Milton, Lewis, Robert Hanna and their families, Judge Milton Hull and family, Ethel Mary Hull Edwards, George Edwards, William Hull, Susan Hull Hatfield, Judge Harold Hull and family, as well as Rowena Sue and Annabelle Hull Jorgensen and Carol Jorgensen. She is survived by many friends in Colorado, Missouri and around the country, including Dixie Baldwin and the Baldwin families who were like family to Jo Ellen, along with Mattie Dykes, Mable Cook, Kay Jones, J.W. Jones and so many others.
Jo Ellen attended the Horace Mann School in Maryville, later graduated from Northwest Missouri State University and was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. Her father, Lon Wilson was Dean of Students at Northwest and they were both included in a book about the history of Northwest Missouri State College: “Behind The Birches”. Jo Ellen was also credited with naming the J.W. Jones Student Union, as “The House That Jack Built”, with reference to their friend and Northwest President, J.W. ‘Jack’ Jones. Her mother, Rowena Hull Wilson taught elementary through high school and took several years sabbatical, to be at home when Jo Ellen suffered with childhood illnesses.
Jo Ellen began her career at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, in Student Housing management. She would then go on to continue her career and retired, after spending over 25 years in management at the University of Colorado Housing Department, in Boulder, Colorado.She is remembered as loving horses, cats, dogs and all animals, travel, art, new adventures with friends, the performing arts, exploring the mountains and visiting Santa Fe many times. She was loved also by her students, coworkers and she was a storyteller, historian, philanthropist, humanitarian, an advocate for human rights and equality. She was always generous, empathetic, smart, independent and had a wise, humorous spirit. Jo Ellen realized one of her dreams of being able to live on a ranch with horses and a companion, outside of Denver for a period of time, after relocating to Colorado. She would later live most of her life in Boulder and in the last year of her life, moved to nearby Louisville, Colorado into Independent Living, then Assisted Living and later into a Hospice Center, with heart and lung disease at age 90, where she transitioned peacefully. She was still telling stories and reminiscing during her last weeks at the Hospice Center.
The Neptune Society Cremation Services completed the arrangements and her burial site will be in Maryville, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, next to her parents. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be announced for a future date. Contributions in memory of Jo Ellen Wilson can be made to NWMSU, or the American Heart Association and the American Lung Association (COPD). A notice will be mentioned on the Neptune Society Obituary site, regarding a future service, as well and all are welcome to visit it and enter her name to provide comments and memories.