Jo Beth Bender
1938-2022
Jo Beth (Pfeifer) Bender, formerly of Maryville, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022 with her daughter by her side. She was born June 9, 1938 to Austin Pfeifer and Mary Flo Zilles. She attended Maryvile High School and after graduation moved to Colorado where she met her loving husband, DuWayne Bender.
Her passion was camping and fishing in the mountains, sewing and cooking. Everyone knew that when you visited Jo, you would come home 5 lbs. heavier from all the wonderful meals she so lovingly prepared.
She is preceded in death by her husband, DuWayne, parents, Austin and Mary Flo and stepmom Kay Pfeifer Taylor.
Survirors include, her daughter, Tammy Miller (Tim), son, Danny Bender and sisters, Carla Connor (Craig) and Rhonda Ferguson (Greg), four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Jo Beth will be greatly missed.