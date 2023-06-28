Jim Riley
1945-2023
Jim Riley, 77, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Saunders Group Home.
Jim was born on October 27, 1945 in Nodaway County, Missouri to Michael and Frances (Walter) Riley. He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Jim worked for NOCOMO Industries and enjoyed bowling, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and the Northwest Bearcats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Paul Riley, two sisters, Lucille Zimmerman and Mary Cook, niece, Brandi Wilson and two nephews, Brad Riley and Terry Wilson.
Jim is survived by two sisters, Joan (Dale) Wilson, San Springs, Oklahoma and Theresa Riley, Maryville, Missouri; sister-in-law, Joyce Riley, Platte City, Missouri; brother-in-law, Marvin Cook, Kansas City, Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Mary’s Cemetery in Maryville. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorials to the New Nodaway Humane Society.
