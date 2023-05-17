JIM MOSES
1936-2023
Jim Moses, 87, of Shambaugh, Iowa passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda. The gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Memories can be shared with the family at wwwnodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda.
James Edward Moses was born February 12, 1936, in Clarinda, Iowa to C. Leslie Moses and Faye (Younger) Moses. He grew up in the Elmo, Missouri area and graduated from Elmo High School. He was united in marriage to Barbara Fletcher who preceded him in death. To this union, four children were born, James (Jimmie), Daniel (Danny), Lisa, and Cynthia.
Jim was a union carpenter working in a tri-state area, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. He loved being an antique dealer for many years and gathering all kinds of antiques from many auctions and garage sales and flea markets.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents, Les and Faye Moses; brother, John Moses; wife, Barbara Moses; daughter, Cynthia Moses; son-in-law, Dusty Foster; sister-in-law, Lola Moses.
Survivors include his children, James L. Moses of Clarinda, Iowa, Daniel L. Moses of Baker City, Oregon, Lisa Foster of Clarinda, Iowa; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; long time devoted companion, Millie Allen of Siam, Iowa; brother, Gary Moses of Clarinda, Iowa; sister, Cheryl Pierson and husband Dennis of Maryville, Missouri; sister-in-law, Jan Moses of Clarinda, Iowa; nieces; nephews; and many friends.