Jim Gipe
1926-2022
Jim Gipe, 96, of Grant City, Missouri formerly of Elmo, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Orilla’s Way.
Jim was born on June 11, 1926 in Burlington Junction, Missouri to Clarence Edward and Rosa Belle (Tillman) Gipe. Jim was a lifelong farmer. He attended Burlington Junction High School and served in the United States Army during World War II.
He married Bonnie Jean McIntyre on January 16, 1949 in Elmo, Missouri. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include three daughters, Benita (Martin) Lamb, Charlene Green, and Carolyn (Scott) Davenport; sister-in-law, Betty Olson; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, one brother and son-in-law, Jerry Green.
Services 1 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may pay their respects after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.