Jesse David Christian
1989-2022
Jesse David Christian, 33, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 14, 2022, as a result of a motor vehicle accident near Wilcox, Missouri.
Jesse was born in Maryville, on August 21, 1989, to John Thomas Christian, and Deloris Marie (Bears) Christian. His father preceded him in death in 2006. He was also preceded by his step father, Robert Shipley, in 2015, and his grandparents.
Jesse graduated from West Nodaway High School in 2008, and had worked the past 10 years in the maintenance department at Laclede Chain Manufacturing, Maryville.
He lived in the area all his life. He liked to hunt and fish, and to repair things. He especially liked to spend time with his family.
He is survived by his mother, Deloris Shipley, Burlington Junction; his daughter, Jessa Lynn Christian, of the home; his siblings, Julie (Travis) Law, St. Joseph, Missouri, Elizabeth (Clint) Hetherington, Crane, Missouri, John Thomas (Marcey) Christian II, St. Joseph, Missouri, and Sarah (Patrick) Graham, Bethany, Missouri; his girlfriend, Donneta Klawuhn, Maryville, and his nieces and nephews, Tyler Law, Jamie Law, Cole Hetherington, and Mia Christian.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Cremation will be completed after the service.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Camp Quality of NW Missouri.