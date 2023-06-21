Jerry Wayne Dew
1944-2023
Jerry Wayne Dew, 78, of Maryville, passed from this life at his home on Sunday, June 18, 2023, after a valiant battle with diabetes and renal failure.
Many of his heavenly family were on hand to greet him, including his father, Woodrow W. Dew, Sr., his mother, Gertrude Watkins Dew, sister Mary Josephine “Jody” (Robert) Smith, brother, Gerald Ray (Peggy) Dew, sister-in-law, Barbara Dew, brother, Edward Dew, brother, Steven Dew, nephew, Patrick Smith, niece, Jennifer Dew Harris, and his father and mother-in-law, Vilas and Marguerite Young.
His survivors include his wife Anita L (Young) Dew, whom he married on August 17, 1969, at the First Christian Church, in Maryville, brother, Woodrow W. Dew, Jr., sister Phyllis (Philip) Krebs, nephews, Gregory (Nanette) Dew, Michael (Jane) Smith, Timothy Edward Dew, Daniel Sean (Kimberly) Smith, and Justin Anthony (Michelle) Dew; nieces, Karen Joe (Wee Ken) and Jessica Dew Martin. Extended family includes numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews and wonderful friends too numerous to count.
Jerry was born in Maryville on June 27, 1944. In 1961, the family moved to Skidmore, Missouri, and he graduated high school there in 1962. He then attended barber school in Omaha, Nebraska. He barbered in Nebraska in North Platte, and Pappillion before moving back to Maryville.
He worked at United Telephone, as a butcher, and assistant manager for Thomas Market. In 1973, he and Anita purchased Dew’s Conoco at the corner of 4th and Buchanan Streets. They owned and operated that business until 1992 when Jerry first retired.
His retirement jobs included Geist Heating and A/C, then in sales at Bagby Motors, then Northwest Chrysler Dodge and Jeep. He also partnered in D&M Trailer sales. He later took a job at Orschelns Farm and Home and retired there at the end of 2017.
Jerry loved food, and cooking, grilling, smoking, and feeding people. He tried many new recipes and recently learned to bake bread and to make pies, coconut cream was a personal favorite. He was also known for his gas station memorabilia, his Hesston belt buckle and toy tractor collection.
He was a member of the First Christian Church, Maryville, and the Maryville Pride Lions Club.
These words do not fully describe the son, the brother, or the husband Jerry had been or the man known throughout the community as a former City Councilman, Mayor, and a very service-minded Lions member, and a friend to all who took the time to know him.
Jerry has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
A Celebration of Life visitation has been set for 4:30-7:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville. A Lions Rose Ceremony will be recited during the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Maryville Pride Lions Club, or the Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307.