Jerry Wayne Dew
1944-2023
Jerry Wayne Dew, 78, Maryville, passed away June 18, 2023 at home surrounded by family and friends.
He was born June 27, 1944 in Maryville to Woodrow and Gertrude (Watkins) Dew. He started school in Maryville and graduated in 1962 from Skidmore. He attended barber school in Omaha and worked in Nebraska before returning to Maryville.
Jerry and Anita Young were married August 15, 1969.
Over the years he worked for United Telephone, Thomas Market, Geist Heating and AC, Bagby Motors, Northwest Chrysler, and Orscheln Farm and Home. Jerry and Anita owned and operated Dew’s Conoco from 1973 to 1992, and co-owned D&M Trailer Sales.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Visitation on Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First St., Maryville. There will also be a Lions Club Rose Ceremony during the visitation. There will be no formal service at his request.