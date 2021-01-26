Jerry Lee Kelley
1944-2021
Jerry Lee Kelley, 76, passed away on January 24, 2021. Jerry was born to Dale and Catherine (Williams) Kelley on July 2, 1944, in Hepburn, Iowa. After a few moves, including time in Clearmont, Missouri, the Kelley family settled at their farm in Graham, Missouri in 1952. Jerry deeply loved family, friends, and farming. He officially began dating Joyce Linville in 8th grade. They were married on June 1, 1966. To this union they had two sons, Jeff and Joel.
Jerry graduated from Graham High School in 1962. After graduating from Northwest Missouri State University, he taught Industrial Arts in the Park Hill School District for 30 years. He completed his master’s degree in education early in his career also at Northwest. He received multiple awards in his career including being chosen as one of Park Hill’s 50 Heroes during the district’s 50-year anniversary.
In 1993, Jerry and Joyce purchased their own land just south of Platte City. Jerry put his drafting skills to work to design them a home. By the time he retired in 1996, the home was under construction and he played a big role in the finish work.
After retiring from teaching, Jerry went to work for Jeff’s True Value Hardware in Platte City. He worked there for 20 years.
Jerry loved tractors, in particular his father’s 1962 Ford 4000. In August 2012, Jerry took that tractor to the Nebraska State Fair. The Ford 4000 was one of 964 classic tractors to set the Guinness World Record for the largest parade of classic tractors in history.
Not every family is so blessed as Jerry and Joyce. Their sons married and settled very close. The biggest legacy he leaves is knowing he continued to share his love of the land and farming with his family. He was able to purchase the family farm in Graham for his family to love for generations to come.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce, son Jeff (Renee), their children Jack (18) and Ashlee (16), son Joel (Robin), their children Hayden (21) and Carter (17).
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John, of Marion, Iowa.
Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Jerry will be laid to rest in the Prairie Home Cemetery in Graham, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.