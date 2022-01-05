Jerry Kimmel
1938-2022
Jerry Kimmel, 83, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Jerry was born on October 12, 1938 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Paul and Helen (O’Dell) Kimmel. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1956 and went on to major in Math and Physics at Northwest Missouri State University. He went on to use those skills working for Rockwell International as an Information Systems Department Manager.
He married Carol Burch on September 1,1965 in the Danforth Chapel in Lawrence, KS. Jerry is survived by Carol and his children, Bill (Heather) Kimmel, of Prairie Village, KS and Chris (Diana) Kimmel, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and seven grandchildren, Riley, Bo, Lila, Grant, Kaylyn, Alyssa and Hayley. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Billy Bob Kimmel and one sister, Peggy Caughron.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. His best memories were taking his boys fishing to Lake Texoma and annual hunting trips to Lakeview Farm. Jerry loved to cook and was a master in the kitchen. His home was always filled with good food, good drinks and lots of laughter. When he and Carol retired to their dream home on Truman Lake in Warsaw, MO, his motto was “build it and they will come” – and they did! At the lake, Jerry was always hosting a fish fry or a barbeque. Yet, his grandchildren and guests always requested his famous homemade pizza! You could always find whatever you needed in the kitchen when he sent you to look in God’s Pantry (the pantry where he kept all the appliances that God/Santa gave Carol every Christmas). His kitchen was the heart of his home.
Jerry was a storyteller and loved to tell jokes. The more the martinis flowed, the better the stories. He was also an avid reader and fascinated by history. He read books, watched movies and was always questioning the mysteries of the universe. But most of all, he knew the simple things in life was the good stuff.
We know that he has found a comfortable recliner and is cheering on the Jayhawks, the Chiefs and we hope has found a few friends that can finally reveal the mystery of how the pyramids were built.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mound City, Missouri under the care of Price Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Lake Mary Center, 100 Lake Mary Drive, Paola, Kansas 66071. https://lakemary.org.
Jerry was always up for a party and celebrating so a Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.
