Jeff Wagner
1968-2022
Jeff Wagner, 54, died Saturday, December 10, 2022. Jeff was born August 10, 1968 in Maryville to Sebastian and Lillian (Ross) Wagner. Jeff graduated from Maryville High School in 1986.
Survivor include: his wife: Suzanne of the home in Bethany; daughters: Courtney (Dakotka) Stanton, Bethany, Carly (Justin) Powell, Bethany; son: Clayton (Kinslee) Wagner, Bethany; brother: Jerry (Gerry Ann) Wagner, Bethany; sister: Julia Owens, St. Joseph; mother-in-law: Ann Deville, Bethany; father-in-law: Phil (Margaret) Davis, Broomfield, Colorado; three grandchildren.
At Jeff’s request we will not have a funeral, we will be having a FUNeral on December 18, 2022 at Windmill Ridge Guest House, 1516A South 14th Street, Bethany from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Memorial gifts to Boy Scout Troop 100, Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund or Harrison County Hospice in care of Bethany Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.