Jeannene Engell
1935-2021
Jeannene Engell, 86, of Maryville, joined her sisters Yvonne and Gayle, and sons Bob and Billy on their spiritual journey on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. She entered this world on May 12, 1935 in Smock, Pennsylvania, the oldest child of Alfred and Virginia (Rodeheaver) Engell.
Jeannene was a devoted mother, bearing nine children, creating a legacy of 45 descendants. She lived many places, from the coal town where she was born, to Arizona where she spent much of her adult life, finally to Maryville, where she found the home she had been looking for.
Jeannene is best remembered as an accomplished artist and quilter. She worked as a legal secretary for most of her career, volunteered at the Maryville Historical Society, and was a member of the Wednesday Book Club.
She is survived by seven of her nine children: Barbara diJeannene, Brad Hull (Vicki), Brett Hull, Bonnie Smith (Todd), Belinda Chesnut (Mike), Juanita Atkin-Cotten, and Michelle Atkin; daughter-in-law, Janet Hull (wife of Bob Hull) and 36 grand and great-grandchildren.
Jeannene is being cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mozingo Lake Cabins on June 5 2021, 4-6 p.m. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.