Jeanne Marie Scroggs
1956-2021
Jeanne Marie Scroggs was born Jeanne Ferguson on July 23, 1956, in Newport Beach, California, and passed away on December 17, 2021 in Hopkins, Missouri. She is survived by her son, Paul Matthew Guerrero and his fiancée Diana Cartagena and their daughter Dana. She is also survived by her twin brother, Allan Ferguson, her great-aunt Sandy Garman, and her cousins Eric and Sueann Dewey-Hoffman and Ron and Becky Hoffman and their children. She was a poet and an artist, as well as a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University. She is preceded in death by her mother, Carol Ferguson, and her husband Richard Scroggs.
No words can ever sum up the entirety of who Jeanne was. She was funny and defiant and brilliant. She was a mother, a wife, a poet, a dreamer, and a believer, one who suffered much and loved much.
The consolation her family holds is in her own rock-solid belief in Jesus Christ, her specifically and undeniably Catholic faith, and her special devotion to the Blessed Mother, whose guidance she felt through the darkest days of her life.
Another consolation and guiding star for her was her friendship with the Davis family of Hopkins, Missouri, especially Sue Davis, less a friend and more a soulmate. She is survived also, then, by Sue and her children: Tara, Travis, Tina, Teresa, and Tammy and all of their spouses and children, and preceded in death by Sue’s husband, Bob Davis.
Jeanne wasn’t outwardly tough, but she was a survivor of everything that life threw at her and oh, how much it threw at her. She dealt with mental illness for all of her life, a fact we are not ashamed to mention here because she was never afraid to mention it herself. She was an advocate and an example for those struggling with bipolar disorder. She often faced discrimination and gossip for her struggle, but she persevered, and had a way of winning over those who has previously shunned her through the sheer force of her personality.
A California tomboy in her youth, she found her greatest joy as a Midwestern housewife, as partner to the late Richard Scroggs of Winterset, Iowa. In Rich she found the perfect partner, whose love of this country and the God who created it led them to drive across America in search of adventure. Now they are once again together, with all of heaven to explore.
Late in life, she found romance again, with Tony Lombardo, of Santee, California, in whose company she found permission to be fully herself, to love and be loved.
No one can ever replace such a unique individual, and no one ever will. We, her family and friends, are honored to have known her and will love her always.
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, January 15 at 1 a.m. at St Gregory’s Catholic Church, 333 S. Davis Street in Maryville.
Arrangements Price Funeral Home
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com