Jeanne B. Reever
1924-2023
Jeanne B. Reever, 98, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Oak Pointe of Maryville.
Jeanne was born on July 3, 1924 in Beverly, Massachusetts to the late Curtland and Florence (Dickie) Brown. She was a graduate of Simmons College and was a secretary for Hawkinson Enterprises. Jeanne was a member of the First Baptist Church of Maryville and enjoyed cooking, flowers and sewing.
She married Gerald F. Reever on August 7, 1948 in Beverly, Massachusetts. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2006. She was also preceded by her brother, Dr. Curtland Brown, Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Kenneth (Pirjo-Liisa) Reever and Alan (Maggie) Reever; two granddaughters, Nanette Pankau and Samantha Wray.
Memorial Service 10:30am, Friday, June 9, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Maryville under the direction of Price Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date at the North Beverly Cemetery in Beverly, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the First Baptist Church.