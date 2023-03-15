Jasper Harold Miller
1939-2023
Jasper Harold Miller, 83, Maryville, passed from this life at the Mosaic Medical Center, on Sunday, March 12, 2023, to be closer to Shirley in heaven.
Jasper was born in Frizzleville, Missouri, on August 25, 1939, to Richard and Mildred Miller.
He grew up in Gentryville, Missouri, and went to school there. He graduated from the Albany Missouri High School.
Jasper farmed in the Gentryville area until he married Shirley Marquerite Grace, and they made their home in Stanberry, Missouri. They were married on October 19, 1963, in Albany. He worked for Big 4 Hardware there.
In 1965, they welcomed their daughter, Debbie Lynn.
In 1968 they moved to Maryville and welcomed their son, Timothy Scott. Jasper was working as a plumber at the time.
A few years later, Jasper accepted a job with the City of Maryville Water Department, where he ultimately became the Water Superintendent.
In 2001, he retired to take full time care of Shirley until her passing. In 2019, he moved to Liberty, Missouri, to be closer to his daughter and son-in-law, and later moved in with them.
In January 2022, he moved back to Maryville to live at Oak Pointe Senior Living as his dementia worsened.
His survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie (Mitch) Wilson, Kansas City, Missouri, son, Tim S. Miller, Georgia; grandchildren, Kasey (John) Fish, Wichita, Kansas, Ashley (Austin) Workman, Kansas City, Missouri, Chris Miller, Rock Port, Missouri, and step-granddaughter, Tessa Wilson, Kansas City, Kansas; great-grandchildren, Evan, Carter, Grant, Corbin and Beckham Fish, Wichita, Greyson, Avery, and Olivia Workman, Kansas City, and Zaiden and Scarlett Miller, Rock Port.
Mr. Miller has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorial graveside services will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. No formal visitation is planned.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601