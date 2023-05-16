Janila Jean Wilson
1935-2023
Janila Jean Wilson, 87, of Maryville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home in Maryville.
Janila was born on September 29, 1935, in Barnard, Missouri, to Clarence Everett and Lila Vea (Hall) Baker. Her parents preceded her in death.
She lived most of her entire life in Nodaway County, and had graduated from South Nodaway High School, in Barnard, class of 1953.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Barnard. She liked to cook and canned several quarts of tomato juice and green beans each season. She loved family dinners, and her family enjoyed her homemade noodles.
She married L. Wayne Wilson, on April 29, 1954, in Hiawatha, Kansas. Together they started the Wilson Printing Company, east of Maryville, and she worked there for 50 plus years. Wayne passed away in 2009, and she later moved into town.
She was also preceded in death by her son, David Arthur Wilson, her great grandson, Parker James Wilson, and her son-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Wray.
She leaves behind her children, Roger Wayne (Kelley) Wilson, Greenwood, Indiana, James “Jim” (Terri) Wilson, Maryville, and her daughter, Sandra Lynn “Sandy” Wray, Maryville, her half-brother, Kenneth (Marsha) Baker, Overland Park, Kansas, her sister, Phyllis Stremler, Stanwood, Washington, seven grandchildren, Melissa Wilson, Matt (Gina) Wray, Dave (Cindy) Wilson, Tara (Monty) Kroeze, Tyler Wilson, Alan (Racheal) Wilson, Drew (Ashtyn) Wilson, 18 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.