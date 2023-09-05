Janie Thompson
1947-2023
Janie Thompson, 76, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023 at her home.
Janie was born on June 29, 1947 in Forest City, Missouri to John M. and Frances I. (Whitlock) Leach. She was a graduate of the Forest City High School and worked for Laclede Chain for over 40 years, retiring in 2010.
She married Donald Gene Thompson, on April 26, 1968 in Maryville. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2009. She was also preceded by her parents and two sisters, Ella Louise Davis and Mary Cain and her dog Amelia.
Survivors include son, Don (Robin Widner) Thompson, St. Joseph, Missouri and daughter, Donna (Tim) Roush, Rosendale, Missouri; three grandchildren, Christopher, Colin and Cambrian; six brothers and sisters, Maxine Knapp, twin sister, Judy Kelly, John Leach, Rusty Leach, Nellie Nolan and Mike Leach; daughter-in-law, Katina Danyell Thompson and close friends, John and Annie and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Services 2 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in care of Benton Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri or to Dr. Kirk Francis Veterinary Services.
