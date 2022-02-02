Janet Kay Murphy
1949-2022
Janet Kay Murphy, 72, of Gentry, Missouri passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, overlooking her pastures and animals. She was superhero nurse to many, others she was a cheerleader for the underdog, to everyone she was known as a horse lover and unconventional.
Janet is currently leading a trail ride in heaven. Likely lost after taking a left in the wrong cloud, with slightly scared angels (but trusting) in tow. And when one of those angels fall off their horse (because she picked a ditch too steep), she will force them to get back on their horse. It’s important to remember that Janet would also tell us to get back on our horse and not be upset. For she is once again a riding beautiful Missouri Fox Trotter with the perfect gait and a Diet Coke in her saddle bag.
Janet was born on July 25, 1949 in Stanberry, Missouri to Harold and Gladys (Coy) Yount. She was a graduate of Maryville High School and became an RN in 1979. She was the Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation for St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, retiring after 37 years of patient care.
She took great joy in raising funds for the American Heart Association and their annual Heart Walk. The latter half of her life she became an avid supporter of the Back Country Horsemen of Missouri that protects equestrian resources (i.e., her favorite trails). The family would like to encourage donations to one of these groups in lieu of flowers.
Janet married Martin Murphy on August 28, 1982. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include their children, Shannan (Greg) Welker, Angela Garr, Regina Murphy, Abby Murphy; two sisters, Lola Moberly and Barb King and one brother, Butch Yount and seven grandchildren, Alexa, Delaney and Brady Welker, Jordan and Makenzie Garr, Meagan and Trey Greckel.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Gary Yount and Steven Yount.
Memorial Services 1pm Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Laura Street Baptist Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 4 at Price Funeral Home.