Janet E. Scott
1929-2020
Janet Evelyn (nee Tims) Weir Scott, 90, passed away November 21, 2020 at Riverstone Retirement Community in Kansas City. Janet was born December 18, 1929 in Los Angeles, California. She was the daughter of William Robert and Edytha Valette (Weir) Tims. Janet, at the age of three, was adopted after the death of her parents by her maternal grandparents George Edward and Helen Valette (Brink) Weir, was raised in Pueblo, Colorado.
She graduated from Centennial High School in Pueblo in 1947 and obtained an AA degree from Pueblo Junior College. On August 31, 1951 she married Billy Dave (B.D.) Scott, whom she met on a blind date, in Lubbock, Texas. They were married for 60 years before B.D.’s passing May of 2012.
The couple lived in various cities, traveling with B.D.’s schooling and the Army before landing permanently in Maryville in 1960.
Janet was a member of Chapter KP, P.E.O., a former Registrar for the Nodaway Chapter of the DAR and a charter member of the Nodaway County Genealogy Society. She made lifelong friendships through many of these organizations, often hosting bridge nights and maintaining an active social life. She was passionate about traveling, genealogy, trying new recipes, and for several years made many the clothes Karen and Camellia wore.
Janet and B.D. spent many happy years traveling to research family history, self-publishing six family history books.
Janet was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survived by her three children: David (Susan) Scott, Kansas City, Karen (Brock) Pfost, Maryville, Camellia (Robert) Barmann, Platte City; eight grandchildren: Gretchen (Reed) Phillips, Emily (Alex Garnett) Scott, Elizabeth and Jessica Pfost, Eric (Katie) Barmann, Jason (Katie) Barmann, Matthew and Janessa Barmann; two great grandchildren: Henry Phillips and Bennett Barmann. She is also survived by her brother Frank Edward Weir of San Jacinto, California.
Memorials may be made to the B.D. and Janet Scott Biology Scholarship c/o Northwest Foundation or the Wolfner Talking Book and Braille Library, 600 West Main Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements: Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.