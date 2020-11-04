Janell M. Wilmes
1939-2020
Janell Marie Wilmes passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Janell was born on August 2, 1939 in Clyde, Missouri to Joseph “Andrew” and Katherine “Lucile” (Neilson) Meyer. She was a 1959 graduate of Northeast Nodaway High School in Ravenwood, Missouri. Janell was a homemaker and a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
She married James A. “Jim” Wilmes on December 28, 1968. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2001. She was also preceded by her parents, two brothers, Kenneth and James Meyer and two brothers-in-law, Gary Duskin and Jim Gaskill.
Survivors include her son, Michael Wilmes; two sisters, Mary Gaskill and Karen Duskin; two brothers, Joe Meyer (Lyn) and Rick Meyer (Amy), sister-in-law Judy Meyer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a private ceremony for the internment of ashes. A celebration of Janell’s life is tentatively set for August 1, 2021 in Maryville at a place to be determined. Details will be published at a later date.
