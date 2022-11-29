Jan Rae Tramel
1948-2022
Jan Rae Tramel, 74, of Maryville, passed away November 27, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Jan was born April 17, 1948 in St. Joseph. Her parents were Carl Eugene Thomas and Virginia Mary (Scott) Thomas. She was preceded in death by both parents and one sister Beverly.
Jan lived most of her life in Northwest Missouri, including Raytown, Tarkio, and Maryville.
She was a member of the Maryville Church of the Nazarene.
After graduating high school, she attended Northwest Missouri State University, later in life.
Jan was employed at Walmart in Maryville as a department head, for over 20 years. She worked in ladies wear, hardware, and other store setups.
She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She very much loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Jan is survived by her husband, David Degase, two sons, Ryan (Rebecca) Tramel, Auburntown, Tennesse, Chet (Alison) Brown, St. Joseph; two daughters, Alisha (Brad) Harris, Chesterfield, Missouri, and Tammie (Charles) Lawrence, Blue Springs, Missouri; nine grandchildren: Jacob, Michael, and Alexander Tramel; Brittnie, Melissa, and Clayton Brown; Jackson Harris, and Caitlyn and Shelby Greenway; three great-grandchildren: Isabell and Cooper Brown, and Hailee Lykins; one brother, Scott Thomas, Kansas City, Missouri, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jan has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Maryville Church of the Nazarene. The service time will be 2:00 p.m.. The family will meet with family and friends at 1:00 p.m. at the church.
The burial will follow at the Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri.
Memorials can be directed in Jan’s name to the Church of the Nazarene, 1139 S. Munn Ave., Maryville, MO, 64468.