James W. Erckenbrack
1945-2022
James W. Erckenbrack, 77, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Nodaway Nursing Home.
James was born on June 17, 1945 in Chehalis, Washington to James and Carol (Hallock) Erckenbrack. He was a graduate of Shoreline High School. He worked in the construction industry and later for Kawasaki.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his children Jennifer and George Erckenbrack.
Survivors include three sisters, Anita Patterson, Sunny Day and Joy Lovett; half-sister and half-brother, Shari Matlock and Jerry Matlock.
Mr. Erckenbrack has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.