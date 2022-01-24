James Tibbetts
1945-2022
James Harold Tibbetts, 76, of Newport Washington, passed away January 13, 2022 at the Newport Hospital.
James was born December 8, 1945 to Harold W and Alma M (Wilbanks) Tibbetts in Troy, Montana.
He graduated from Ravenwood Missouri High School Class of 1965. James drove truck for Stewart Sandwiches in Missouri and Washington, then later worked as an LPN in several areas of Washington.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was also a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Newport, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Tibbetts, Spokane, Washington.
He is survived by his children: Michael Tibbetts, Post Falls, Idaho, Michelle Tibbetts, Spokane, Washington and Ryan Tibbetts, Spokane, Washington. His brothers and sisters: Gary (Judy) Tibbetts, Burlington Junction, Missouri; Erma Tibbetts, Maryville, Missouri; Melinda Kay Parker, Austin, Texas; Rhonda (Don) Goehring, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Rick (Katie) Tibbetts, St Joseph, Missouri; Jeff Tibbetts, Spokane Washington, and Annette (Steve) Ellis, Glenwood Iowa. Also, his stepmother Audrey Tibbetts, Glenwood Iowa, his grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and lots of friends.
At James request he was cremated and no services were held.