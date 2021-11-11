James Richard Carter
1925-2021
James Richard Carter passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the age of 96. He was born on August 7, 1925 to James Arthur and Ethel (Morse) Carter at Graham, Missouri.
He graduated from Graham High School. On December 6, 1945 he married Mildred Pauline Allen. Four children were born to this union. Richard A. Carter (deceased), Russell A., Graham, Missouri, Roger A. Maitland, Missouri and Patricia A. (Stephen) Howard, Maryville, Missouri.
Mildred passed away in 2006. He married Lois Acklin in 2008, who survives of the home. He has five step-children, Lorinda Wente, St. Joseph, Missouri, Patricia (Frank) Myers, Maryville, Missouri, Kim (Rex) Patterson, St. Joseph, Missouri, Howard (Janet) Acklin, Graham, Missouri, Anita (Chris) Gerhart, Algona, Iowa.
Richard was trained by the United States Coast Guard to serve in the United States Merchant Marines during World War II, serving from 1943-1946. He served in the Atlantic and Pacific Theatre of war. He has been a lifelong farmer. He also was a real estate agent for 22 years. Richard enjoyed wintering in Texas and studying Spanish. He was a member of Countryside Christian Church in Maryville, where he served as a Sunday School teacher for 35 years and Elder for 28 years.
Additional survivors include his wife, Lois, three children, five step-children, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and several step-grandchildren.
Graveside Services 2 p.m. Saturday, November 13 at Prairie Home Cemetery in Graham, Missouri under the care of Price Funeral Home. No visitation will be held. Memorials can be made in care of the donor’s choice.
