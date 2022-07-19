James R. Headrick
1928-2022
James R. Headrick, 93, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Home, Olathe, Kansas. The visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 14251 Nall Ave., Overland Park. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Jim was born October 20, 1928, in Burlington Junction, Missouri, the youngest of eight children, born to Clarence and Ada (Archer) Headrick. After graduating high school Jim served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. After serving his country, Jim graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1956 with a degree in Science and Education. In 1962 he met Maybelle Hajek in Omaha and they were married on June 22, 1963 in Tyndall, South Dakota.
Jim had spent his career in sales and retired from Pfizer in 1992 after 30 years of service. Jim and Maybelle were active members of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Omaha where he was a member of its Knights of Columbus Council and Golf League. Jim and Maybelle were also active in the Omaha community volunteering their time to numerous organizations.
Jim was preceded in death by Maybelle, his wife of 47 years in 2010, his parents, seven siblings, two nieces and a nephew.
He is survived by two daughters, Tami Bryant, Sandy Porter and her husband, Chris, five grandchildren, Jimmy, Ashlie and Joe Bryant, Tristan and Isabelle Porter, three sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim’s family would like to thank Ascend Hospice for their love, care and support shown to Jim and his family over the last few months.
Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com