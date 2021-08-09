James Melvin Boyles
1933-2021
James Melvin Boyles, age 88 years old, died on Friday, August 6, 2021.
He was the son of Roger and Estel (Hardin) Boyles and was born April 7, 1933 in Rosendale, Missouri. He graduated from Bolckow High School.
Jim was united in marriage to Donna Faye Boswell in 1951, and they lived in Savannah, Missouri after their marriage. Over the years they lived in Stanberry, Missouri; Lenox, Iowa; Oregon, Illinois; Plano, Illinois; and Maryville, Missouri.
Jim was employed by Burlington Northern Railroad after graduation from high school, and retired in 1991. He had a lifelong passion for farming, and he relished the time spent with each new round of calves. Trading was also a passion and included anything he found interesting, including coins, antiques, tools, and farm machinery.
Jim was happiest when spending time with his wife and family. His memory will live on in the lives of his surviving family, including his wife Donna of Maryville; son, James David Boyles and wife Sharon of Morrison, Illinois; and daughters, Sharon Marie LeMaster and husband Larry Woodring of Decatur, Georgia, Brenda Denise Varney and husband Jeff of Bloomington, Illinois, Lora Lee Harold of Sycamore, Illinois, and Jeanette Elaine Stevenson of Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was proud of his nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jim is survived by one brother, Milton Boyles and wife Mary of St. Joseph, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry; sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Don Manship.
Graveside services and interment: Sat, Aug. 14, 2021, 11:30 a.m., New Point Cemetery, New Point, Missouri. Family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. Memorials: Alzheimer’s Association or the New Point Cemetery. Covid protocols of masks and social distancing will be adhered to. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.