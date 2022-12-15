James M. Kerwin
1942-2022
James M. Kerwin, 79, passed away the morning of December 13, 2022 at the Worth County Convalescent Center. James was two days shy of his 80th birthday.
James was born December 15, 1942 in Parnell, Missouri to Phillip and Mildred Kerwin. James joined older siblings: Mary Jo Guard (2017), Robert (2017) and Martin.
James graduated from Ravenwood High School in 1960. Having served in the Missouri Air Guard for seven years, ultimately receiving the rank of Technical Sergeant.
James was united in marriage to the love of his life, Carol Ann Hunt on April 25, 1964 at St Joseph Parish, Parnell. While James and Carol Ann established their family they lived on the Kerwin family farm.Welcomed to this union were Martha Ann, James Anthony and Sarah Ann. They moved to the Herndon place farm and finally to Grant City, Missouri. James continued to run and grow the family farm in addition to eventually working at the Maryville Treatment Center for 18 years.
James was extremely proud of both Kerwin and Hunt Family 100 Year Farms.
In addition to his family and farming, James was an active parishioner and Eucharist Minister at St. Joseph’s Parish. James lived a lifetime of never knowing a stranger. He would be one of the first to help a stranded motorist or lend a hand to anyone. He lived his faith by example and lived the “Golden Rule.” Lending a helping hand throughout the community whenever asked. James was involved with 4-H, MFA and helping the VFW Auxiliary.
He delighted in traveling, especially to the Branson area to watch a few shows, explore the community, enjoy some wonderful meals and the company of family. James and Carol Ann took numerous cruises with family and friends as well.
James is survived by his daughter Martha (Ron) Christian of Maryville, son Jim (Susan) of Grant City, and daughter Sarah (Mike) Flanagan of Overland Park, Kansas.
Grandchildren: Corey (Heidi) Kerwin of Grant City; Racheal (Alan) Wilson of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Andrew (Dava) Christian of St. James, Missouri; Andy Kerwin of Lenox, Iowa; Michael Christian of Maryville; Thomas Kerwin of Diagonal, Iowa and Bethany (Drew) Elliott of Omaha, Nebraska, Christopher Thurman, Parnell.
Great-grandchildren: Rayleigh, Gunnar, Cobain, Violet, Evelyn, Layton, Cardor, Opal, Rose and Truman
Sibling: Martin Kerwin of Ravenwood, Missouri.
Siblings-in-law: Bobbi Jo Bainum of Redding, Iowa; John (Joyce) Hunt of Coralville, Iowa; Danny Hunt of Grant City; Timothy (Cynthia) Hunt of New Hampton, Missouri; Lisa Hargrave of Grant City; Lena Hunt of Grant City; and Pat Kerwin of Houston, Texas. Numerous nieces & nephews, cousins and cherished friends.
Preceded in death by beloved wife Carol Ann; parents Phillip and Mildred; Siblings: Mary Jo Guard and Robert Kerwin, two infant siblings, sister-in-law: Arda Kerwin and brothers-in-law: Michael Bainum, Dennis Hunt, John Hargrave and Edward Guard.
Per James’ wishes he will be helping advance medical education by his body being gifted to Kansas City University, School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Memorial Services will be after the holidays.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to be determined later. Arrangements under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City.