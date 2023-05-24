James Lyle Hefner
1938-2023
James Lyle Hefner, 84, of Maryville, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2023, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.
James was born in Maitland, Missouri, on October 26, 1938. His parents were Floyd L. and Gladys K. (Wiley) Hefner, and they preceded him in death.
He attended NWMSU in Maryville, and the University of Kansas. He served his Country in the US Army Reserves.
James was in retail management. He had been a district manager for Pamida, and for Family Dollar, and most recently was in custodial services at NWMSU, in Maryville.
James was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, and a former Lions Club member in Chillicothe, Missouri. He liked to play golf and to read. He was a sports fan and especially liked the University of Kansas basketball.
On June 14, 1970, he was united in marriage to Peggy Bell Davenport. She survives of the home in Maryville.
Other survivors include his children, Andrew Lyle Hefner, Maryville and Jill Ann (Wayne) Love, Springfield, Missouri; his sister, Sharon (Sonny) Van Orman, Sun City, Arizona; three grandchildren, Jacob Lyle Hefner, Mason Lee Hefner, and Ebony Gabrielle Love; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews, as well as his beloved dog, Nick.
Mr. Hefner has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or www.kidney.org.