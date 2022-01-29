James Leroy Taylor, 72, of Skidmore, MO, passed away on January 27, 2022, at the Community Hospital in Fairfax, MO.
James was born November 25, 1949, in Maryville, MO. His parents were Charles William Taylor and Betty Ann (Schulte) Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Barbara Sue who died in infancy.
James graduated from Maryville High School. He also graduated from a technical school in St. Joseph, MO and had attended NWMSU.
James proudly served his country in the United States Army for three years. He had been stationed overseas in Okinawa, Japan.
He owned Taylor Construction in Lincoln, NE. He worked for the Nebraska State Department of Roads, and The Federal Bureau of Standards in Boulder, Colorado. He was the owner of Wood and Steel Design of Boulder, CO, and Skidmore, MO; a custom home designer and builder.
On March 21, 1975, at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Ilene Horn, she survives of the home.
He attended the Skidmore, MO Christian Church.
His hobbies included woodworking (including making furniture), photography, hunting, and being in the outdoors. He was a very detailed person. He was a strong believer in our second amendment rights.
He is also survived by his sister Carol Ann Markel of Omaha, NE, three brothers Charles David Taylor of Maryville, MO, Harold Wayne (Chandra) Taylor of Nathrop, CO, and William E. Taylor of Cameron, MO, his aunt Irene Schulte, his uncle and aunt Ed (Pat) Cook, a god child, Katrina Ann Markel, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. The burial with military honors will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Skidmore, MO. See www.bramfuneralhome.com, click on James' obituary to see a link to view the service online.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to: Post 442 of the VFW in Maryville or to the Nodaway Community Veterans service fund, or to American Legion Post 100, Maryville, MO