JAMES L. RAY
1947-2021
Jim Ray was one of those rare people who used the totality of his life experiences to benefit the lives of others. He was a man whose faith was forged in the darkest moments of alcoholism and addiction. A man who lived his redemption from of an early life of poor decisions and self sabotage by boldly sharing his story and helping hundreds of others break the bonds of addiction.
Jim was direct and transparent (his stories are legendary among those who knew him best). He was deeply compassionate, a life time learner who was fueled by his desire to find better ways to help those struggling with self destructive habits.
“How’s that working for you kid?” was a typical greeting from Jim when first meeting someone in the throes of addiction. But Jim didn’t just help, he genuinely changed lives.
Armed with a Masters degree in Counseling from Northwest Missouri State University, and an unyielding belief in Gods ability to redeem, Jim took his early experiences of working hard in the corn fields of his family farm, and his love for adventure (becoming a money winning pool player) into the battlefield of working with addicted people. He became the Director of the Family Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri (FCC) where he helped set record levels of recovery. Incorporating many of his own recovery techniques, Jim believed that faith in God and belief in ones self were critical to recovery. Jim took those at FCC to community, music and sporting events, and would often have a few rows of guests with him at church on Sunday.
Jim was a mentor, friend, counselor, adopted Dad and inspiration to the hundreds of women who met him at FCC. But to his three daughters, Sheri, Kathleen & Elizabeth, he was more. He was their favorite story teller, encourager, God seeker, and proud Daddy. Jim and his wife Janet, have spent the last nine9 years sharing life and laughter and for eight years enjoying the adventures of retirement in the desert of Tucson Arizona.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents James W. and Harriet Ray, his sister Dorothy and brother-in-law Leroy King. Jim is survived by his wife, Janet Ray; of Oklahoma, daughter Sheri, son-in-law, Tracy, and grandchildren Spencer, Chandler, and Kennedi; daughter Kathleen, son-in-law, Taylor Hildenbrand; daughter Elizabeth Ray; and sister Mary Ray Adams of Birmingham, Alabama; and many “adopted” daughters from FCC, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Please join us celebrating Jim’s life Friday, June 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, Missouri. Final Rest immediately following, Nodaway Memorial Gardens.
Flowers may be sent to Price Funeral Home, Maryville, or Donations can be made at FCC Behavoiral Health , 925 State Highway V.V., Kennett, MO. 63857, but the best way to honor his life is if you would surrender your own life to God, who sent his only Son not to condemn you, but to save you.