James (Jim) Palmer
1950-2022
James (Jim) Palmer passed away peacefully on March 22, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Dunnell, stepsons Dana and Aaron Dunnell, cousin Susan Giordano, and nieces Linda Rappa, Laura Rappa, and Patricia Apoian. James was born February 24, 1950, in Queens, New York.
He was well known as a performer on the concert harp and the Indian sarod. His harp arrangements are published, and supplemented by videos on YouTube. He led the 1970s-80s group “Lothlorien,” blending the music of East & West, classical & jazz, and composed most of the ensemble’s music. Their two albums received international airplay including studio performance/interviews on the Public Radio WNYC program “New Sounds.” They toured widely, including a performance at the United Nations. He and Rebecca formed the “Zephyr Flute & Harp Duo,” performing regularly at the Lincoln Center Avery Fisher Hall lobby and concertizing throughout the Eastern United States for decades. As a sarodist, he performed at the Nehru Centre in London, sponsored by the High Commission of India, and at Imperial College (London), as well as at Columbia University (NYC) and other concert venues. He provided music for the Performing Arts Foundation in Huntington, NY. He created both composed and improvised music on guitar for Arts-in-Education residencies, and scored live and recorded incidental music for stage theatre productions.
Jim could be described as a quiet person, but he spoke to the world through music.
Apart from music, his ability to perceive the heart of a situation, and his sense of humor, was much valued by his friends.
He drove and maintained two collector cars, both English Ford MKII Zephyrs: a red & cream 1958 sedan, and a sky-blue & white 1960 Australian-market station wagon. He made many Zephyr friends through the worldwide network of MKII clubs.
The family deeply appreciates the outstanding care James received from Dr. Rony Abou-Jawde (Dr. AJ) and his team at MOSAIC Life Care. For 10 years, they provided not only exemplary medical treatment, but also treated him and Rebecca with unfailing kindness and dignity.