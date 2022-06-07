James Edward O’Riley
1939-2022
James Edward O’Riley born in Hopkins, Missouri on July 12, 1939 to Virgil O’Riley and Geraldine O’Riley (Ulmer) also from Hopkins, has died after longtime illness on May 13, 2022.
At around age 10, James Edward and parents moved to Willamina, Oregon in the late 1940s. In late 1950s James joined the army for a few years.
After the army, James became a teacher marrying Maria Elena and settling in Chula Vista, California (San Diego County) where he remained the rest of his life.
He is survived by his wife Maria Elena, four sons, Alan (Las Vegas) Robert (Denver), Phillip and Nelson (San Diego) and cousin Roger in Oregon.
Services were held at Miramar Military Cemetery on June 1, 2022.