James E. “Jim” Bartelt
1941-2021
James E. "Jim" Bartelt, 79, of Aledo, Illinois, died Monday, January 18, 2021 at Aledo Health and Rehab. Cremation has been accorded. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 in the Aledo Cemetery where graveside military services will be conducted.
He was born March 7, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Edmond and Dorothy Mahood Bartelt. Jim graduated from Savannah High School, Savannah, Missouri and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1973 and married Janice Butrick October 1, 1965 in Maryville, Missouri. She died June 24, 2014.
Jim began his career in Law Enforcement in Rock Island Circuit Court Services. They came to Aledo in January 1975. Jim was appointed Director of Court Services in Mercer County where he enhanced and promoted the County Probation Department. He retired in 1999.
Jim was a member of Community Bible Fellowship, the American Legion Fallerans Post #121 in Aledo and enjoyed reading and gardening.
He is survived by three daughters: Michelle McDaniel of Aledo; Heidi (Chris) Hesthaven of Minocqua, Wisconsin; Amanda (Adam) McMillin of East Moline, Illinois; five grandsons: Michael and Kyle Wardlow; Clint McDaniel; Jacob McMillin; Cayden Hesthaven; one brother: Edmond Bartelt of St. Joseph, Missouri; two nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.