James E. “Jim” Bagby
1938-2022
James E. “Jim” Bagby, 84, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Parkdale Manor in Maryville.
Jim was born in Maryville, Missouri, on April 20, 1938, to Elmer C. and Bertha (Merrigan) Bagby.
He attended St. Patrick’s Grade School, then graduated from Maryville High School and had attended Northwest Missouri State University. He also served his country in the Missouri National Guard.
In June of 1961, Jim and his brother Bob took over the family business, Bagby Motors, in Maryville. The Bagby brothers proudly owned and operated the business until 2001. He later worked as a salesman for Boyles Motors from 2002 to 2006.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his infant son, Timmy.
He attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and later the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, both of Maryville. He was a member of the Rotary Club, Maryville, and the Maryville Jaycees.
On August 12, 1961, Jim was united in marriage to Patty Ann Bissell, of Corning, Iowa, she survives of the home.
Other survivors include his children, Michael and Susan (Auffert) Bagby, and their daughter, Molly, Corning, Iowa; Amy and Kevin Johnson, Savannah, Missouri and children, Brandon Driskell, and daughter, Siyan Driskell, Shannon Driskell, Madison and Tyson Emery, and son, Rory Emery, and Kent, Kate and Kyle Johnson; Jared and Michele (Cates) Bagby, and children, Lucinda and Harrison Bagby, Atlanta, Georgia; and Curtis and Lori (Bradshaw) Bagby, and children, Ryan, Tyler, and Megan, McKinney, Texas, and his brother, Bob and Catherine “Kitty” Bagby, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, and nieces and nephews.
Jim has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
The family and parish Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m., and the visitation will be from 7-9:00 p.m., on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at St. Gregory’s.
The burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri.