Jackie Lee Mowry
1933-2021
Jackie Lee Mowry, age 87, was born in Graham, Missouri on July 21, 1933, to Francis Homer Mowry and Beulah Marie Mowry. He was an only child.
He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn of 61 years of marriage, and son Dennis.
He is survived by his four children Rod, Scott, Amy and Jerilynn, 16 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren with three on the way. He died with multiple myeloma on April 10, 2021.
A service was held in Westminster, Colorado, with family and some friends.